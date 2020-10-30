What you need to know
- OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T.
- The OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update brings optimized power consumption, improved Bluetooth connectivity, and a few bug fixes.
- OnePlus has optimized the phone's intelligent 5G function as well for better battery life.
OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T last week, bringing camera and battery life improvements to its latest value flagship. The company has now started pushing a new OxygenOS update to one of its best Android phones with some more optimizations and bug fixes.
According to the official changelog, the new OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update for the OnePlus 8T optimizes the phone's intelligent 5G function to extend battery life. OnePlus has also optimized system power consumption and reduced heat generation with the update.
You can also look forward to improved Bluetooth connection stability with reduced latency. In addition to these changes, the update fixes an issue with icons not displaying on the homescreen and the abnormal display issue when loading preview photos.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation
- Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
Bluetooth
- Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency
- Improved connection stability
Gallery
- Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo
Network
- Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity
Since OnePlus has just started rolling out the update, you may have to wait a few days to receive it on your OnePlus 8T. If you do not want to wait for the OTA, you can grab the latest OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Google Play Store.
OnePlus 8T
The OnePlus 8T may not be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but it is still among the best value flagships currently available. It has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, great battery life with 65W fast charging, 5G connectivity, and runs Android 11 out of the box.
