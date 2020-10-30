OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T last week, bringing camera and battery life improvements to its latest value flagship. The company has now started pushing a new OxygenOS update to one of its best Android phones with some more optimizations and bug fixes.

According to the official changelog, the new OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update for the OnePlus 8T optimizes the phone's intelligent 5G function to extend battery life. OnePlus has also optimized system power consumption and reduced heat generation with the update.

You can also look forward to improved Bluetooth connection stability with reduced latency. In addition to these changes, the update fixes an issue with icons not displaying on the homescreen and the abnormal display issue when loading preview photos.

Here's the full changelog:

System Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation

Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability

Improved system stability and fixed known issues Bluetooth Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency

Improved connection stability Gallery Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo Network Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity

Since OnePlus has just started rolling out the update, you may have to wait a few days to receive it on your OnePlus 8T. If you do not want to wait for the OTA, you can grab the latest OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Google Play Store.