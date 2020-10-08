OnePlus is set to officially unveil its next flagship phone next week. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the first official renders of the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green.

In a post on the OnePlus Community forums, the company's CEO Pete Lau said that the glossy back cover for the new Aquamarine Green variant of the OnePlus 8T utilizes diffuse reflection to retain the glossy texture of the glass that a lot of people like, while mitigating buildup of fingerprints. He added: