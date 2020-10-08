What you need to know
- OnePlus has officially revealed the design of its next flagship phone.
- OnePlus 8T is set to be unveiled at a virtual event on October 14.
- It is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 48MP camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
OnePlus is set to officially unveil its next flagship phone next week. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the first official renders of the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green.
In a post on the OnePlus Community forums, the company's CEO Pete Lau said that the glossy back cover for the new Aquamarine Green variant of the OnePlus 8T utilizes diffuse reflection to retain the glossy texture of the glass that a lot of people like, while mitigating buildup of fingerprints. He added:
Throughout development, we tried and tested hundreds of films before landing on the ideal type, which contains 7 layers, to complement the high-gloss finish and bring out the unique shade between green and blue. We never could have achieved this if we had followed the conventional development process of producing color films, but I'm proud to say that our efforts paid off. For the OnePlus 8T, we were able to produce one of the most advanced films in the industry, achieving a high-quality finish that raises the OnePlus standards for beautiful design.
The OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the OnePlus 8 series phones, it will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. The 48MP primary camera on the back of the 8T will be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP sensor for portrait shots. It is also expected to pack a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. On the software front, the 8T will ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 right out of the box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Is the Galaxy S20 FE the best Android phone of 2020?
The Galaxy S20 FE is a seriously impressive device. Between its high-end specs and competitive price, is it a contender for the best Android phone of the year?
The best 6 tips for securing your kid's Chromebook for the school year
The internet is a great and terrible place. Do everything you can to keep your kids safe while they use it!
Protect your precious Pixel 3a with perfectly priced cases!
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case, and the affordably-priced Pixel 3a is no exception.