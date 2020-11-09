What you need to know
- OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.
- The new OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update adds the new "Canvas" feature and brings a bunch of improvements.
- The October 2020 Android security patch is included as well.
OnePlus rolled out a new Open Beta build for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones recently, bringing the October 2020 Android security patch and a new Canvas AOD feature to two of its best Android phones. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have now started receiving a new stable OxygenOS update with the new "Canvas" mode, adaptive brightness improvements, and Bluetooth optimizations (via XDA Developers).
The Canvas feature, which was added to the two phones in the last beta update, draws a wireframe picture of a lock screen photo on your device, which you can use as a background for your Always-On-Display. OnePlus has also optimized the intelligent 5G function on the two phones to help improve battery life. Some of the other key highlights of the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update include improvements to the adaptive brightness algorithm, improved Wi-Fi stability, and background process optimizations for better standby performance.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother
- Optimized adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance
- The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
- Improved system stability
Ambient display
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone (Path: Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically) Network
- Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity
- Optimized Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity
Bluetooth
- Optimized Wi-Fi connection to reduce transfer delay
- Fixed the low probability issue that it was muted after connecting to Bluetooth
In usual fashion, OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update in stages. This means some of you may have to wait a few days to receive the update on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro. Alternatively, you can grab the update right away using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Google Play Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
