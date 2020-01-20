What you need to know
- In an exclusive leaked hands-on image, we are getting our first look at the screen refresh settings page on the new OnePlus 8 Pro.
- The image confirms the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz display along with settings to reduce the refresh rate to 90Hz or 60Hz.
- We're also getting a look at the new hole-punch display that will debut with the OnePlus 8 models.
It looks as if 2020 will be the year that 120Hz displays on phones become the standard. At least if OnePlus, Samsung, and others have anything to say about it. For the past few weeks, we've seen tease after tease come out from CEO of OnePlus as Lau has held events and published tweets touting the new 120Hz display tech that will debut on the OnePlus 8.
Now, thanks to an exclusive leaked image from TrueTech we're getting further confirmation via a hands-on image of the OnePlus 8 Pro. In the photo from the unnamed source which claims to work at OnePlus, we get a look at the "Screen refresh rate" settings page.
There we can see three different options, including 120Hz for "maximum smoothness" with reduced battery life, 90Hz for a balance between smoothness and battery life, and 60Hz for better battery life but less smooth user experience.
As if we didn't have enough confirmation already that OnePlus is launching phones with a 120Hz display, this all but cements it. Even better, we can see that the 120Hz refresh rate will be optional. That should be great news for users out there who were sorely disappointed with the battery life by phones with 90Hz displays last year. Not only did OnePlus users complain about this, but it was also one of the biggest criticisms against the Pixel 4 phones.
Finally, the photo also gives us a look at the new hole-punch cut out for the camera. It has been rumored for a while now that OnePlus was foregoing the pop-up selfie camera this year opting for the trendy hole-punch display. Now, we're seeing just what exactly that will look like.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Steam for Chrome OS would make Chromeboxes even more awesome
If things play out in just the right way Sony and Microsoft have some real competition to deal with. If not, then it'll still be fun to try and break.
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!