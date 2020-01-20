Now, thanks to an exclusive leaked image from TrueTech we're getting further confirmation via a hands-on image of the OnePlus 8 Pro. In the photo from the unnamed source which claims to work at OnePlus, we get a look at the "Screen refresh rate" settings page.

It looks as if 2020 will be the year that 120Hz displays on phones become the standard. At least if OnePlus, Samsung , and others have anything to say about it. For the past few weeks, we've seen tease after tease come out from CEO of OnePlus as Lau has held events and published tweets touting the new 120Hz display tech that will debut on the OnePlus 8.

There we can see three different options, including 120Hz for "maximum smoothness" with reduced battery life, 90Hz for a balance between smoothness and battery life, and 60Hz for better battery life but less smooth user experience.

As if we didn't have enough confirmation already that OnePlus is launching phones with a 120Hz display, this all but cements it. Even better, we can see that the 120Hz refresh rate will be optional. That should be great news for users out there who were sorely disappointed with the battery life by phones with 90Hz displays last year. Not only did OnePlus users complain about this, but it was also one of the biggest criticisms against the Pixel 4 phones.

Finally, the photo also gives us a look at the new hole-punch cut out for the camera. It has been rumored for a while now that OnePlus was foregoing the pop-up selfie camera this year opting for the trendy hole-punch display. Now, we're seeing just what exactly that will look like.