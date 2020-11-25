Even after the recent release of the 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro remains the top flagship from the fan-favorite brand, bringing premium features like a 120Hz curved display, 30W wireless charging and one of the best Android camera setups around. For Black Friday, the 8 Pro is now available in the UK at its lowset price yet — Amazon has it listed for £599 in "onyx black" with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, down from the normal £799.

If you want more storage and RAM, the glacial green OnePlus 8 Pro is also available from the retailer priced £699, and comes with 12GB + 256GB. That's a saving of £200 off the regular price for both variants.

The OnePlus 8 Pro sat atop our list of best Android phones for most of 2020, and currently occupies at the number two spot below the slightly more affordable Galaxy S20 FE. (Interestingly, this deal makes the base model 8 Pro the same price as the 5G version of the S20 FE.)

In our OnePlus 8 Pro review, AC's Daniel Bader praised the phone's performance and camera capabilities.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is an impressive and well-designed Android smartphone that doesn't upend the traditional OnePlus formula so much as extend it to its logical place in the 2020 canon — more features, higher price. With the addition of an impressive primary camera, waterproofing, and wireless charging, though, OnePlus has finally checked all of the boxes on its spec sheet.

And now, with that once-high price lower than ever before, Black Friday is a pretty great time to Never Settle for a OnePlus 8 Pro.