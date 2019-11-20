OnePlus jumped on the truly bezel-less bandwagon with the OnePlus 7 Pro's pop-up front camera, but it seems the company is going back to a more 'typical' selfie shooter with the next iteration of its smartphone, the OnePlus 8. The 'normal' OnePlus has had a teardrop notch since the OnePlus 7; only the Pro variant of the last two iterations of OnePlus' offerings features a pop-up camera. Now, leaked documents obtained by True-Tech suggest OnePlus is looking to standardize the tech it uses for its front cameras by opting for a hole-punch display on both devices. The Pro variant may, however, feature two sensors instead of one.

The product diagrams, which True-Tech says were provided by a OnePlus employee, also line up with previous leaks, which show a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. The main camera module will comprise of three sensors, much like the OnePlus 7T — they may even be the same sensors as the previous generations — but it will be augmented by a ToF sensor to help with better depth-sensing for portrait shots and more. They also suggest that OnePlus may opt for a two-tone flash, instead of a tri-tone variant.

While the diagrams obviously don't give away much in terms of the phone's specifications, previous leaks suggest the company may be looking to implement a 120Hz display on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It's also not far-fetched to believe the handsets will come with the latest Qualcomm silicon at launch, likely the Snapdragon 865.