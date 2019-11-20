What you need to know
- True-Tech claims to have received internal product diagrams for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
- The leaks show the phone with a hole-punch display, interestingly with a possible dual-camera setup.
- Round back, there are three camera sensors alongside a ToF sensor.
OnePlus jumped on the truly bezel-less bandwagon with the OnePlus 7 Pro's pop-up front camera, but it seems the company is going back to a more 'typical' selfie shooter with the next iteration of its smartphone, the OnePlus 8. The 'normal' OnePlus has had a teardrop notch since the OnePlus 7; only the Pro variant of the last two iterations of OnePlus' offerings features a pop-up camera. Now, leaked documents obtained by True-Tech suggest OnePlus is looking to standardize the tech it uses for its front cameras by opting for a hole-punch display on both devices. The Pro variant may, however, feature two sensors instead of one.
The product diagrams, which True-Tech says were provided by a OnePlus employee, also line up with previous leaks, which show a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. The main camera module will comprise of three sensors, much like the OnePlus 7T — they may even be the same sensors as the previous generations — but it will be augmented by a ToF sensor to help with better depth-sensing for portrait shots and more. They also suggest that OnePlus may opt for a two-tone flash, instead of a tri-tone variant.
While the diagrams obviously don't give away much in terms of the phone's specifications, previous leaks suggest the company may be looking to implement a 120Hz display on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It's also not far-fetched to believe the handsets will come with the latest Qualcomm silicon at launch, likely the Snapdragon 865.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google’s Pixel phones could soon begin screening robocalls automatically
Google is working on making its Call Screen feature for Pixel smartphones more effective in fighting robocalls by adding automatic call screening.
Camera flaw allowed Google and Samsung phones to spy on you
Security researchers at Checkmarx found a flaw in Android phones that would allow an attacker to take over your camera app to take photos and videos. Thankfully, Google and Samsung issued patches to fix the vulnerability earlier this year.
Samsung rolls out first Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9
Samsung has released the first Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 9. It is currrently available only in South Korea and the UK.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2019
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!