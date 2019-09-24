In a new tweet, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will run Android 10 out of the box. The OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10 is already rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, so it's great to see that the OnePlus 7T will offer the latest version of Android out of the box.

What this means is that the OnePlus 7T will be the first phone to offer Android 10 out of the box. That's usually reserved for the Pixels, but with the Pixel 4 not launching until October 15, OnePlus essentially got the jump on Google. OnePlus has done a remarkable job with updates in general this year, and it's a clear win for the brand to be able to offer Android 10 out of the box instead of an OTA a few months down the line.

The OnePlus 7T will be unveiled at an event in India on September 26, with a global launch on October 10. The event will also see the introduction of the OnePlus TV. We'll have much more to share about either product very soon, so stay tuned.

