According to Agarwal, the OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display panel with a small teardrop notch at the top and the same 90Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 7 Pro . The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Earlier this week, notable leaker OnLeaks teamed up with Pricebaba to release the first high-quality CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 7T. Now, reputable leaker Ishan Agarwal has shed light on some of the key tech specs of the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone.

On the back of the phone will be a circular triple camera module housing a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. The phone will be capable of capturing wide-angle video, super slow motion videos at 960fps, and offer a Nightscape mode for impressive low-light photography.

The OnePlus 7T is also said to feature a 16MP selfie camera and a 3,800mAh battery. As for color options, Agarwal claims the phone will be offered in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue shades initially. OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are rumored to make their global debut at an event in India on September 26.

In the U.S. and Europe, the two phones are expected to be launched on October 10. Since OnePlus does not sell the OnePlus 7 in the U.S., it is possible that only the OnePlus 7T Pro will make its way stateside.