According to a tweet sent out by leaker Max J, the OnePlus 7T is slated to launch first in India on September 26. The launch for the U.S. and Europe is set for a later date of October 10, with sales beginning five days later on October 15.

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro launched back in May and quickly became a favorite around here at Android Central. Now, only a few months later, we're already hearing about the rumored launch of the OnePlus 7T.

India is a big market for OnePlus, but in the past, it has always held simultaneous launches with the U.S. and Europe. If Max J's tweet is accurate, that would be a significant shift for how OnePlus handles different regions.

However, one explanation could be that the OnePlus TV is rumored to launch between September 25-30. If that's the case, and we know OnePlus is planning on targeting India with its first TV, then it might also decide to show off the new OnePlus 7T at the same event.

Besides the launch date, we've not heard much else about what we could expect from the OnePlus 7T. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the company will make another 5G phone before the end of the year. Sprint also recently confirmed that a 5G OnePlus phone will soon be headed to its network. From that, we can assume the OnePlus 7T will have a 5G variant, and an upgrade to the Snapdragon 855 Plus wouldn't be out of the question.