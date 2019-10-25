Consumers in India can finally get their hands on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which has been 'crafted' in collaboration with British car maker McLaren. While the phone is slated to go on open sale on November 5, you can now grab the phone from Amazon.in as part of a special "7T minutes" sale that begins at 12 PM IST.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Limited Edition is priced at ₹58,999 ($831) in India, making it the company's most expensive smartphone yet. In comparison, the "regular" OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at ₹53,999 ($761) in the country. In terms of hardware, the only key difference between the two is that the McLaren Edition comes with 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

In the design department, the limited edition variant comes with Papaya Orange accents and a wood grain-like pattern on the rear panel. The pattern is said to be styled after the composite material McLaren uses in its cars. It also comes with a customized user-interface with custom icons, animations, papaya orange lighting effects, themes, and wallpapers.