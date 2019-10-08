OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is launching alongside 7T Pro

OnePlus is hosting a launch event in London on October 10, where we'll likely see the OnePlus 7T Pro. If a teaser by Pete Lau is any indication, OnePlus will also debut a special McLaren variant of the device, much like it did last year with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

The tweet shows off a package with a carbon fiber texture with an orange band on one side, a clear giveaway that a new McLaren variant is on the way: