OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is launching alongside 7T Pro

What you need to know
- New teaser by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shows off packaging for what is possibly the McLaren variant of the 7T Pro.
- The phone will likely debut alongside the standard 7T Pro, which will be unveiled in London on October 10.
- Last year's 6T McLaren Edition had distinctive orange accents that pay homage to McLaren's racing heritage.
OnePlus is hosting a launch event in London on October 10, where we'll likely see the OnePlus 7T Pro. If a teaser by Pete Lau is any indication, OnePlus will also debut a special McLaren variant of the device, much like it did last year with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.
The tweet shows off a package with a carbon fiber texture with an orange band on one side, a clear giveaway that a new McLaren variant is on the way:
October 7, 2019
The 6T McLaren Edition featured a carbon fiber texture underneath the glass back and a distinctive orange band running around the bottom two-thirds of the phone. It is possible we'll see similar design flair this time as well, and with the event just two days away, we don't have to wait long to see what's on offer with the device.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.