You may have been distracted by all of the Pixel 4 leaks lately, but there's another phone launching in a few weeks to get excited about. The OnePlus 7T Pro is on the way, and we're getting a confirmation of the specs by notable leaker OnLeaks via Compareraja.

First, let's take a look at what the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be packing. A lot of this should look familiar, because we've already learned about most of the major specs changes prior to now, including the upgrade to the Snapdragon 855+. However, the new specs leak also confirms the rumors about the OnePlus 7T Pro coming with a slightly larger battery (4085mAh vs the 4000mAh found in the OnePlus 7 Pro), and that it will launch with the latest version of OxygenOS based on Android 10.