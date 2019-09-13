What you need to know
- New spec sheets have leaked for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.
- They confirm that both phones will launch with Android 10, slightly larger batteries, and the Snapdragon 855+.
- The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T are expected to launch early on September 26 in India and globally on October 10.
You may have been distracted by all of the Pixel 4 leaks lately, but there's another phone launching in a few weeks to get excited about. The OnePlus 7T Pro is on the way, and we're getting a confirmation of the specs by notable leaker OnLeaks via Compareraja.
First, let's take a look at what the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be packing. A lot of this should look familiar, because we've already learned about most of the major specs changes prior to now, including the upgrade to the Snapdragon 855+. However, the new specs leak also confirms the rumors about the OnePlus 7T Pro coming with a slightly larger battery (4085mAh vs the 4000mAh found in the OnePlus 7 Pro), and that it will launch with the latest version of OxygenOS based on Android 10.
|Category
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|Display
|6.65 inches, 3100×1440 (516 ppi) Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855+, 7nm
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture, OIS, EIS
Main
|Rear Camera
|8MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3X zoom
Telephoto
|Rear Camera
|16MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view
Ultra-Wide
|Front Camera
|16MP, ƒ/2.0 aperture, EIS
|Security
|Optical in-display fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|4085mAh, WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging
|Operating System
|OxygenOS based on Android 10
Next, we'll take a look at the spec sheet for the new OnePlus 7T, which again is very similar to the standard OnePlus 7. Some of the noteworthy upgrades to the 7T model include the Snapdragon 855+, a larger 3800mAh battery, and just like the Pro model, it will also launch with Android 10.
|Category
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|Display
|6.55 inches, 2400×1080 (402 ppi) Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855+, 7nm
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture, OIS, EIS
Main
|Rear Camera
|12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 2X zoom
Telephoto
|Rear Camera
|16MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view
Ultra-Wide
|Front Camera
|16MP, ƒ/2.0 aperture, EIS
|Security
|Optical in-display fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|3800mAh, WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging
|Operating System
|OxygenOS based on Android 10
With all the previous leaks showing off the new design and the specs being leaked, now all we have to do is wait for the big day when OnePlus officially unveils the two new phones. While neither seems like much has changed on the inside, the new Snapdragon 855+ should give the OnePlus 7T models some new pep. Plus, the slightly larger batteries will be welcomed upgrade after seeing how those 90Hz displays burn through your battery life.
