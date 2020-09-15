It wasn't too long ago that we named the OnePlus 7T "the best of Android for under $600", but thanks to a one-day-only sale at Woot right now, it's becoming the best of Android for less than $400. Woot has the unlocked OnePlus 7T on sale today for only $399.99. You'll even score free shipping with the purchase if you log in with your Amazon Prime account.

This unlocked smartphone is suitable for use on GSM networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T. It's not intended to be used on CDMA networks like Verizon. You can choose between Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colors.

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with a large 6.55-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 955+ octa-core processor. Along with 8GB RAM, it offers 128GB storage capacity and a sizeable 3800mAh battery to keep it powered all day long without needing to charge it. While it doesn't feature wireless charging capability, it does include the ability to fast charge at up to 30W. Along with running Android 10, this device runs OxygenOS 10 — a modified version of Android made just for OnePlus devices.

Today's sale at Woot is coming to an end soon, so be sure to place your order before it gets too late if you don't want to miss this offer. On the other hand, if you miss out on today's deal, you can grab the T-Mobile edition of this device on sale for $449 at OnePlus. You could even trade-in your current phone and receive a credit towards its purchase to drop its price even lower. A couple of other retailers like Amazon and B&H also have the phone at that price.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.