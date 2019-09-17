What you need to know
- OnePlus has shared official renders of the OnePlus 7T.
- It'll feature a brand-new matte surface with a "metallic radiance."
- An event is being held on September 26 where the 7T will be formally announced.
Yesterday, September 16, OnePlus revealed that it'll be holding an event on September 26 to announce its new flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 7T. Just a day later, the company has shared renders of the phone's official, final design.
To no one's surprise, the 7T looks identical to all of the leaked renders and hands-on images we've previously seen. Although we don't get to see the front of the phone, OnePlus is proudly showing off the 7T's back and the polarizing camera housing.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau offered some further insight on the large camera hump, saying:
To convey the superior quality and effortless versatility of our Triple Camera setup, finding an elegant balance between the three unique lenses. With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice. A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special.
Lau also talks a lot about a new finish the company's created that'll be available for the first time on the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus has been no stranger to unique materials, with some of its most iconic designs being the rough yet silky Sandstone from the OnePlus One and real bamboo backs it previously offered.
With the OnePlus 7T, we'll be introduced to "a new smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance." The back glass doesn't look all that different from the Nebula Blue OnePlus 7 Pro, so it'll be interesting to go hands-on with the 7T and see just how different it looks and feels in person.
Along with the bold design, the OnePlus 7T is also expected to ship with a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and — as seen here — three rear cameras.
OnePlus's Android 10 gestures are far and away better than Google's
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.