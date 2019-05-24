The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched just a week ago and the two phones came packed with some very impressive hardware.

However, just as important as the hardware is the software. Oxygen OS has long been one of the best skins on an Android phone and OnePlus keeps improving upon it with every update.

With the launch of the OnePlus 7 models, Oxygen OS included some new and improved features. Many of which owners of older OnePlus phones were anxious to find a way to use on their current phone.

The good news is OnePlus has announced today via a forum post that many of those great features are coming to older phones. According to the post from OnePlus, "as long the features are not hardware-dependent, you should see them popping up on your OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T in the future." The new features include:

Fnatic Mode

Zen Mode

Screen Recorder

Quick reply in landscape

DC Dimming

RAM Boost

Fnatic Mode will boost CPU performance and network speed during gaming while also blocking distractions. Zen Mode helps you disconnect from the digital world and block all notifications for 20 minutes. The new Screen Recorder and Quick reply in landscape options are also on the way, allowing you to capture videos with internal audio on your phone, or reply to messages quickly and easily while watching a video or playing games.

DC Dimming is a method to adjust your brightness by changing circuit power. The new setting will help with screen flickers at low brightness, but can also cause some abnormal colors in some situations. It will be introduced in open beta builds for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and be evaluated for the OnePlus 5 and 5T as well.

Users looking to get the best performance will be happy to hear that the new RAM Boost learns how you use your phone to optimize the RAM usage and increase performance. OnePlus 5 and 5T users are slated to receive RAM Boost and OnePlus 6 and 6T users will notice that it will replace Smart Boost in a future update.

Some more good news for OnePlus 5 and 5T users is that the Android Q Developer Preview is also on the way to the devices. There is no word on when, but the update was just recently released for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6 and 6T, so hopefully, it won't be much longer.

While OnePlus has been on a roll lately with its successful launch and software support, it's not all good news. There have recently been some reports of users experiencing a ghost touch issue with the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It's possible this is a software issue that can be fixed, or it could be related to the display's digitizer.