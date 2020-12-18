What you need to know
- OnePlus has confirmed that the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T phones has been delayed.
- The delay has been caused due to a software issue with decrypting data on Android 11.
- OnePlus is working with Qualcomm to come up with a solution.
OnePlus had revealed in October that the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones would be updated to Android 11 in December. Unfortunately, however, it now looks like owners of the 7 and 7T series phones will have to wait until early next year for the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. OnePlus has confirmed in a post on its Chinese forum that the Android 11 update for the 2019 flagships will be delayed (via Android Police).
As per the post, there appears to be a software issue with decrypting data on the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones running Android 11. OnePlus says it is working with Qualcomm to fix the issue and expects it to be resolved within the next few days. If that happens, OnePlus will roll out a closed beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series later this month. While OnePlus has only confirmed a delay for HydrogenOS so far, it is likely that the OxygenOS 11 update will also be delayed, as they share a common codebase.
Even though the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were among the first non-Pixel phones to get the stable Android 11 update this year, it is disappointing that the company isn't able to keep its promise of providing timely updates to its older flagships. While Samsung is now promising three major OS updates for its mid-range and flagship devices, OnePlus has committed to just one major Android update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100.
