What you need to know
- OnePlus has reportedly started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users.
- The new build adds a new feature called optimized charging and a chromatic effect option for the reading Mode.
- Most of you will need to wait a few days to be able to download Open Beta 7, as it hasn't been officially announced yet.
OnePlus has apparently released (via XDA Developers) a new OxygenOS beta build for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones. Even though the company hasn't officially announced the update, a few users on Reddit claim to have received it already.
As per the update changelog, OxygenOS Open Beta 7 introduces a new feature called optimized charging. The feature is said to "improve battery performance based on usage." You can enable or disable the new feature by heading to Settings > Battery > Optimized charging.
OnePlus has also added a Chromatic effect option for the Reading mode. The new option can adapt color range and saturation to provide a better reading experience to users. You can turn on the option by going to Settings > Display > Reading mode.
In addition to the above new additions, OxygenOS Open Beta 7 also brings optimized RAM management, improved system stability, and a few bug fixes. Since the update hasn't been announced by the company yet, it will likely take a few days before it becomes available for all OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners who have signed up for the OxygenOS Beta program. However, you can get the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 7 without waiting by grabbing it using the Oxygen Updater app.
