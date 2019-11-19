OnePlus 7 ProSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • OxygenOS 10.0.2 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.
  • The update brings the October security patch, several optimizations, and bug fixes.
  • OnePlus is pushing out the update in stages, which means it will take a few days before it becomes available for all OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users.

OnePlus had pushed out an OxygenOS update for its latest 7T and 7T Pro smartphones last week, bringing improvements to Bluetooth connectivity as well as optimizations for standby power consumption. The Chinese smartphone maker has now rolled out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

The latest OxygenOS 10.0.2 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is currently rolling out to users across the globe. As per the folks at XDA Developers, many OnePlus 7 Pro users have reportedly received the update already.

While the previous OxygenOS 10.0.1 was a relatively minor update that didn't really bring any major changes, OxygenOS 10.0.2 comes with numerous optimizations and includes the October 2019 Android security patch. OnePlus 7 Pro owners can also expect to see improvements in video stabilization after installing the update, as it optimizes the performance of the Super Stable feature.

Here's the full changelog:

System

Optimized the standby power consumption
Optimized the expanded screenshot feature
Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles
Improved the translation accuracy
Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance
Optimized charging performance with third-party chargers
Fixed the blank screen issue
Fixed fingerprint icon animation issue
Fixed the volume issue with AirPods
Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video
Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Camera

Optimized the performance of Super Stable feature in the Video for the camera app

If you own a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, you can look for the update now by going to Settings > System update. Alternatively, you can also use the Oxygen Updater app to get the links to download the update.

