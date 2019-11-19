OnePlus had pushed out an OxygenOS update for its latest 7T and 7T Pro smartphones last week, bringing improvements to Bluetooth connectivity as well as optimizations for standby power consumption. The Chinese smartphone maker has now rolled out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

The latest OxygenOS 10.0.2 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is currently rolling out to users across the globe. As per the folks at XDA Developers, many OnePlus 7 Pro users have reportedly received the update already.

While the previous OxygenOS 10.0.1 was a relatively minor update that didn't really bring any major changes, OxygenOS 10.0.2 comes with numerous optimizations and includes the October 2019 Android security patch. OnePlus 7 Pro owners can also expect to see improvements in video stabilization after installing the update, as it optimizes the performance of the Super Stable feature.

Here's the full changelog: