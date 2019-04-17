OnePlus has maintained a dual flagship release cycle in recent years, launching a new device every six months. That's set to change this year as the company is introducing a 5G-enabled device alongside the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 itself will have several variants, including a Pro version that dials up the specs considerably.

We can now reveal that the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer a sizeable upgrade on the display side of things, thanks to a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will also feature USB 3.1 connectivity, a larger 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, stereo speakers, and three cameras at the back — a primary sensor joined by a telephoto and a wide-angle lens. The information comes by way of Ishan Agarwal, who has a very reliable track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks.

OnePlus has offered 1080p panels from the very beginning, so making the jump to a QHD+ panel is a pretty significant upgrade, and it should allow the OnePlus 7 Pro to hold its own against the best that Android has to offer. Another notable addition is the 90Hz refresh rate. This isn't the first time we've seen high refresh rate displays on Android — the Razer Phone gets that accolade — but the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first mainstream phone that will offer the feature.

Most phones have a 60Hz refresh rate, where the screen refreshes 60 times every second. With a 90Hz refresh rate, that jumps to up to 90 times a second. That in turn means smoother interactions in just about every app as the screen dynamically changes the refresh rate, as well as better gameplay. If you're playing a game that delivers over 60 frames a second, a high refresh rate panel makes all the difference in the world. However, there are less than a handful of titles that support 90Hz on Android, but with OnePlus joining the bandwagon we should see more games being added to the list.

Razer uses a custom display controller to dynamically adjust the refresh rate, and it's likely OnePlus will take a similar approach with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Current rumors point to an official unveil on May 14, so we have just under a month to see that new display in action.