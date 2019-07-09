The OnePlus 7 Pro is getting another update and it's a big one. Some of the highlights of OxygenOS 9.5.9 include improved camera performance, optimizing of the auto brightness, improved touch sensitivity, and smoother visual effects. In case you're wondering what else has changed, the full changelog can be found below.

Since the release of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has been dedicated to providing updates to address complaints from users. It has already released a couple of updates previous to this one with improvements for camera and fixes other issues such as ghost touches.

The responsiveness of the developer team is just one of the many reasons the OnePlus 7 Pro is one of our favorite phones of the year. OnePlus even encourages its users to report bugs and suggest new features through its Community app.

If you haven't received the update yet, that's because it will be rolling out in stages. A limited number of users will receive it today, and if no critical bugs pop up then OxygenOS 9.5.9 will begin rolling out to more phones in a few days.