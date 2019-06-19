The OnePlus 7 Pro picked up a sizeable update last week to OxygenOS 9.5.7 that overhauled the camera, and the device is now receiving another update to build 9.5.8 with the May security patch and other fixes.

OxygenOS 9.5.8 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the update includes optimizations to the touch sensitivity. OnePlus also mentions improved audio quality along with the usual bug fixes.

Another addition is improved compatibility for third-party USB-C headphones. OnePlus sells a USB-C version of its Bullets earbuds, but if you'd rather use a third-partty option with the OnePlus 7 Pro, you can do so.

Best USB-C Headphones in 2019

Finally, the update addresses an issue where the pop-up camera was opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked. As is the case with all OTA updates, OxygenOS 9.5.8 is now rolling out to a limited number of users now, with broader availability set to kick off in the coming days.