OnePlus confirmed earlier this week that it will unveil a Pro variant of the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro will redefine "fast and smooth" thanks to a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and while that sure does sound exciting, it is going to cost a lot of money.

Android Central has now learned, from the reliable Ishan Agarwal, that the OnePlus 7 Pro will retail for €749 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There will also be a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that will debut at €819. There will be a €10 difference in pricing between various markets in Europe, but the €749/€819 figure is what OnePlus is targeting for its Pro model.

There will also be a base 6GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 7 Pro, but we were unable to ascertain the pricing of that particular model. Based on the markup between the 8GB and 12GB editions, it's possible the 6GB version will launch at €699.

The phone will be available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue color variants, and the naming convention coupled with OnePlus' teaser image suggests we'll see gradient patterns this year.

Given that OnePlus has launched its devices for less than what they cost in Europe — the 6T debuted at $549 in the U.S. and €549 in Europe — it's reasonable to assume that the 8GB/256GB OnePlus 7 Pro will retail for $749 in the U.S. The base 6GB/128GB could launch at $699, with the 12GB/256GB edition coming in at $819.

The pricing is still $200 more than that of the 6T, and it'll be interesting to see what other features OnePlus will introduce to differentiate the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus' business model relies on providing value by undercutting the likes of Samsung, but by targeting the $750 price point it is pitting its upcoming flagship against the likes of the Pixel 3 and the Galaxy S10.

OnePlus devices have always offered great value for the money, but their cameras weren't quite up to par when compared to what Google, Huawei, and Samsung offer. That's going to have to change with the OnePlus 7 Pro for the device to succeed.

We'll know much more about the OnePlus 7 Pro in the coming weeks, but what are you interested in seeing from a $749 OnePlus device? Share your thoughts in the comments below.