The final build of Android 10 is expected to be released later this week. Ahead of the Android 10 release for Google's Pixel phones, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus today began rolling out the fifth and final Android beta for its flagship OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

The "Android Q Developer Preview 5" for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is based on Google's Android Q Beta 6, which began rolling out to Pixel phones last month. In addition to the changes included in Android Q Beta 6, the latest beta release for the OnePlus 7 series adds the company's custom full-screen gestures.

Additionally, latest beta release includes system stability improvements and fixes a few issues such as application compatibility problems and compatibility issues with Google Pay. In case you haven't received the OTA update yet, you can download the full OTA here for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

A recent rumor had suggested OnePlus is planning to roll out the final Android 10 build for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones on the same day it releases for Pixel phones. However, seeing how the final developer beta for the OnePlus 7 series has been rolled out nearly a month after the final Android Q release was rolled out to Pixel phones, that looks highly unlikely.