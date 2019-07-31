There are a lot of reasons to buy OnePlus phones, but one aspect that's helped them stick out over the years has been OnePlus's commitment to fast and consistent software updates. The OxygenOS 9.5.11 update is rolling out now to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it includes something we weren't expecting — the August 2019 security patch.

At the beginning of each month, Google's Pixel devices are usually the first to receive the new monthly security patch, but at least for this month, OnePlus managed to beat Google at its own game. At the time of publication, Google's yet to start rolling out August's update to any Pixel phones.

In addition to the security patch, OxygenOS 9.5.11 includes a few other tweaks here and there to make the OnePlus 7 Pro experience as bug-free as possible. The full changelog is as follows:

Optimized Adaptive Brightness

Optimized the sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming

Optimized the accidental touches with notification bar in calling

Updated GMS to 2019.06

Updated Android security patch to 2019.08

General bug fixes and improvements

As with all OxygenOS updates, this is a staged rollout. OnePlus will initially push it to a select number of devices before expanding it to everyone over the coming days.