Last year, OnePlus made its U.S. carrier debut and brought the OnePlus 6T exclusively to T-Mobile customers. Now, it looks like the two are back at it again as T-Mobile has officially announced it will be the only U.S. carrier to have the OnePlus 7 Pro when it launches.

Following OnePlus's announcement on May 14, the T-Mobile Signature Store in NYC will host a takeover event similar to last year where you'll be able to purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro three days ahead of the May 17 global launch. What makes things even better this year is that the takeover event is expanding to five other T-Mobile signature stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Santa Monica on May 15. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile had this to say: