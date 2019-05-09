Last year, OnePlus made its U.S. carrier debut and brought the OnePlus 6T exclusively to T-Mobile customers. Now, it looks like the two are back at it again as T-Mobile has officially announced it will be the only U.S. carrier to have the OnePlus 7 Pro when it launches.
Following OnePlus's announcement on May 14, the T-Mobile Signature Store in NYC will host a takeover event similar to last year where you'll be able to purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro three days ahead of the May 17 global launch. What makes things even better this year is that the takeover event is expanding to five other T-Mobile signature stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Santa Monica on May 15. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile had this to say:
It's clear our savvy customers love this brand, so of course we did what we always do – listen to them! We went 'full magenta' this year. Now, customers all across the country can get in on the action at all six T-Mobile Signature Stores!
Along with being able to pick up the new OnePlus 7 Pro early, the first 200 customers at the takeover events will also get a OnePlus gift with purchase. The launch events will also have plenty of food, drinks, and even some limited edition swag you can pick up.
The price of the OnePlus 7 Pro hasn't been confirmed yet by T-Mobile, but we previously revealed that it will retail for $749 in the U.S.
