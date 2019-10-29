While Android OEMs like Samsung are yet to begin rolling out the stable Android 10 update for a single device, OnePlus has already updated two phones to Android 10 and launched two new devices with Android 10 out of the box. Owners of the company's first 5G smartphone, however, are still waiting for the Android 10 update. Unfortunately, it now appears that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will not receive the update this year.

In a post on the company's Community forums (via XDA Developers), Community Manager David Y has revealed that the company currently plans to push the stable Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G EE variant in the first quarter of 2020. Since he did not mention the Sprint variant in his post, it is unclear if OnePlus 7 Pro 5G owners in the U.S. and other parts of the world will have to wait even longer to get the Android 10 update.

Needless to say, It is disappointing that owners of the company's 5G smartphone will have to wait for the Android 10 update until early next year when the non-5G OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro have already received the update. OnePlus began pushing the stable Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in September.

Even the older OnePlus 6 and 6T, which were released last year, are slated to receive the stable Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update in November. The first Open Beta build based on Android 10 was rolled out to the two phones earlier this month.