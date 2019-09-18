Things are looking good for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users that are in the Android 10 Open Beta, according to the OnePlus forums. The latest Android 10 Open Beta 2 version is now available with a number of fixes, including:

Fixes with the Status Bar not showing the UI elements

Improved stability

Adjusted bug fixes

Solved crash issue with System UI generated by the parallel WhatsApp app

Enhanced animation when scrolling up the Notification bar

New WiFi icon in quick settings

Fixed the dark screen issue when accessing games

Fixed crash issue the Fingerprint unlock feature

Solved issues with OnePlus gestures

While the latest update doesn't add any new features, it will make the user experience a whole lot better. As a beta, even this update won't be perfect, but it is an improvement from the update that was released only two weeks ago. If you are not a beta user, you will need to sideload the new beta update on the dedicated page.

If this update pattern continues, OnePlus 7 users might not have to wait too long for the stable version of Android 10.