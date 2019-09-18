What you need to know

  • The latest Android 10 Open Beta has just been released for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro models.
  • The update brings eight important bug fixes and stability improvements.
  • OTA (over the air) update is being released now for existing users on the Open Beta.

Things are looking good for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users that are in the Android 10 Open Beta, according to the OnePlus forums. The latest Android 10 Open Beta 2 version is now available with a number of fixes, including:

  • Fixes with the Status Bar not showing the UI elements
  • Improved stability
  • Adjusted bug fixes
  • Solved crash issue with System UI generated by the parallel WhatsApp app
  • Enhanced animation when scrolling up the Notification bar
  • New WiFi icon in quick settings
  • Fixed the dark screen issue when accessing games
  • Fixed crash issue the Fingerprint unlock feature
  • Solved issues with OnePlus gestures

While the latest update doesn't add any new features, it will make the user experience a whole lot better. As a beta, even this update won't be perfect, but it is an improvement from the update that was released only two weeks ago. If you are not a beta user, you will need to sideload the new beta update on the dedicated page.

If this update pattern continues, OnePlus 7 users might not have to wait too long for the stable version of Android 10.

