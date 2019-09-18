What you need to know
- The latest Android 10 Open Beta has just been released for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro models.
- The update brings eight important bug fixes and stability improvements.
- OTA (over the air) update is being released now for existing users on the Open Beta.
Things are looking good for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users that are in the Android 10 Open Beta, according to the OnePlus forums. The latest Android 10 Open Beta 2 version is now available with a number of fixes, including:
- Fixes with the Status Bar not showing the UI elements
- Improved stability
- Adjusted bug fixes
- Solved crash issue with System UI generated by the parallel WhatsApp app
- Enhanced animation when scrolling up the Notification bar
- New WiFi icon in quick settings
- Fixed the dark screen issue when accessing games
- Fixed crash issue the Fingerprint unlock feature
- Solved issues with OnePlus gestures
While the latest update doesn't add any new features, it will make the user experience a whole lot better. As a beta, even this update won't be perfect, but it is an improvement from the update that was released only two weeks ago. If you are not a beta user, you will need to sideload the new beta update on the dedicated page.
If this update pattern continues, OnePlus 7 users might not have to wait too long for the stable version of Android 10.
