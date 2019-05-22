Even though Android Q is all the rage right now, there are still plenty of phones out there without Android 9 Pie. Today, two of them are finally getting some TLC as OnePlus is pushing its Pie update to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus announced the news on its community forums, and as with all updates, it'll initially be pushed incrementally to make sure everything's going smoothly. When the update arrives, your firmware version will change to OxygenOS 9.0.2 for both phones.

This update includes all of the Pie features you'd expect, including new gesture navigation, a refreshed user interface, improved battery life, and new emoji.

Specific for OxygenOS, this update also brings OnePlus's Do Not Disturb Mode, Gaming Mode 3.0, Google Duo integration in the dialer app, and Google Lens integrated directly in the camera app.

In regards to less flashy additions, both the OnePlus 3 and 3T are also gaining general bug fixes and improvements along with the April 2019 security patch.

