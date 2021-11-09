A new leak may have provided us with the first look at the OnePlus 10 Pro design, showing a different rear camera array than what we're used to from OnePlus.

The renders provided by Onleaks (via Zouton) show only the back of the phone, but give us a look at what appears to be a raised stove for the cameras, not too unlike what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S21 series.

It also appears that the Pro variant is downgrading to three cameras instead of four like on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Hopefully, that means the company is doing away with its largely pointless 2MP tertiary sensor.