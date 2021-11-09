What you need to know
- Alleged renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have emerged.
- The render shows a new triple camera array on the rear.
- The device is expected to launch in early 2022.
A new leak may have provided us with the first look at the OnePlus 10 Pro design, showing a different rear camera array than what we're used to from OnePlus.
The renders provided by Onleaks (via Zouton) show only the back of the phone, but give us a look at what appears to be a raised stove for the cameras, not too unlike what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S21 series.
It also appears that the Pro variant is downgrading to three cameras instead of four like on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Hopefully, that means the company is doing away with its largely pointless 2MP tertiary sensor.
Onleaks didn't provide any specs for the device, but it should go head-to-head with the best Android phones of 2022, including the Galaxy S22 series.
Onleaks states that the renders are based on real-life photos of an early prototype. That said, it's possible that the design has changed since then, so for now, we'll have to take these with a grain of salt.
Given OnePlus' ongoing partnership with Hasselblad, we should expect similar camera-focused features on this new model.
The OnePlus 10 Pro, if that's what it's to be called, is expected to launch alongside a standard OnePlus 10 model. Since the OnePlus 9 series didn't launch until March, we should expect a similar launch window for these new flagships.
With the semiconductor shortage still affecting the smartphone market, the availability of certain models could potentially be affected depending on the region, as what happened with the cheaper OnePlus 9 Pro model in the U.S.
