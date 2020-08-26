The iRobot Roomba s9+ smart vacuum cleaner and mop is down to $999 on Amazon. The robot vacuum was going for as much as $1,400 at the beginning of the year and has since settled for a street price around $1,100. Today's drop is a match for the lowest it has ever gone, and we have only seen it drop that low once or twice before.

However, if you're willing to go so far as to pay that $999 price anyway, you might want to check out this Roomba S9+ combo that includes the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. Get them both for the same $999 price. Meaning that you not only get the Roomba S9+ at a discount, but you also get the Jet M6 for free.

Huge discount iRobot Roomba s9+ smart vacuum cleaner and mop Actually empties its own dustbin. You hardly ever have to touch the robot after you set it up. Includes an anti-allergen system to trap allergens in the bags. Has a 3-stage cleaning system and can increase suction for a deep clean. $999.00 $1100.00 $101 off See at Amazon

The Roomba S9+ is a beast of a robot vacuum cleaner. It is one of iRobot's best ever and includes features you can't find in off-brand robot vacuums. I don't think anyone else even has a model that can quite literally empty its own dustbin. That's one of the more inconvenient parts of owning a robot vacuum since they're usually so small the dustbin fills very quickly. With the S9+, it empties its dustbin automatically when it goes to recharge its batteries. The charging dock can hold a lot more dirt so you don't have to empty it after every run. Plus, if you're fully connected through your phone and such you'll get an alert when it's time to change the bag. Add onto that it uses an Anti-Allergen System that has AllergenLock Bags that capture 99% of pollen and mold.

The S9+ also has a 3-stage cleaning system designed to make sure your floors are spotless. It has a ton of suction and it can even automatically detect when more suction is needed for a deeper clean. The vacuum uses iRobot's PerfectEdge tech to ensure its specially designed corner brushes can really hit every corner and wall and all of that.

The sensors on this robot can scan 25 times a second and help the S9+ to avoid obstacles, avoid falling down, and avoid getting stuck where it doesn't belong. You can also set Keep Out Zones to help keep your robot in the right areas around your house. It will learn over time thanks to smart mapping. Use voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and tell your robot to spot clean a sudden mess.