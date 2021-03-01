With all the packages we receive these days, it makes total sense to equip your front door with a smart video doorbell. They used to be an expensive luxury but video doorbells are actually pretty cheap these days, especially with sales like this one at Woot offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro from just $69.99.

Woot is offering the smart home devices in used or certified refurbished condition with as much as half off their usual prices. Each unit has been tested to ensure they are in full working order, though the used devices may exhibit some cosmetic blemishes. There's also a Woot warranty of up to 1 year included with your purchase in case of any issues.

With the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors at your door by using an app on your phone, tablet, or computer. It's equipped with a camera that records in 1080p HD with infrared night vision so you can see what's going on outside your home no matter what time of day it is, and it's all accessible from anywhere in the world. All you'd have to do is open the app on your preferred device.

The doorbell has a rechargeable battery pack, or you can connect it to your existing doorbell setup to keep it consistently powered up. And unlike older models, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 features an interchangeable faceplate in case you ever decide to change its look.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro takes the place of your existing hardwired doorbell at home. It's equipped with a 1080p HD camera featuring infrared night vision that lets you view its video feed using an app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and you'll be able to do so from anywhere in the world. It's also equipped with a microphone and built-in speaker that allows you to speak with any visitors that arrive at your door. There's an integrated motion sensor that can send an alert to your phone even before the doorbell is pressed.

Another great feature of Ring doorbells is their Alexa compatibility. Once one is installed, you'll be able to receive its notifications on Echo devices like the Echo Show 5, where you'll be able to see and speak with visitors using its two-way talk functionality. You can also be alerted even when the doorbell hasn't been pressed but motion was detected.

Though there's a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus out now, plus the newly-announced Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, you can't beat today's Woot deals if you don't need the latest and greatest specs.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.