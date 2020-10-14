Do your home a favor and get the Neato Robotics D7 robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $479.99. The D7 normally sells for $600 with spikes as high as $800. This drop is the lowest price ever on the D7, which is a robot vacuum we have shared several deals on in the past. We know how good this deal is, and we also know it's not going to last long. This is a Prime Day Lightning deal, which means it's limited in both time and stock. If you hesitate it might be gone by the time you've made up your mind.

The D7 is probably the last great Prime Day deal given the big sales event is almost over. We've seen some excellent robot vacuums on sale, but this is one we've always liked, particularly when it's on sale.

Lightning Deal Neato Robotics D7 laser-guided robot vacuum cleaner Can map multiple floors, clean according to the zones you set, and uses laser-guided mapping to navigate and clean in straight lines. Works on carpet, hardwood, tile, and more. Also works great with pet hair. Use Amazon or Google for voice control. $479.99 $600.00 $120 off See at Amazon

The Botvac D7 has a 0.7-liter dustbin capacity, 120 minutes of battery life per charge, and features a unique D-shaped design to allow it to clean spaces round vacuums can't reach.

It also has laser-guided mapping to intelligently get around your home, offers straight-line cleaning patterns, and the brush is nearly 70% larger than most of the competition. Once you run it once, you can set no-go lines in the app so it will avoid certain areas of your floor if you wish, and you can use the app to schedule the vacuum to clean when it's convenient for you.

Read our review of the Neato D7, which gave it a Recommended badge. At the time of the review, the robot vacuum was going for around $800 and that huge price hurt it. Now you're getting it for more than $300 off, and that's definitely worth it. Rebecca Spear said it's "an impressive cleaner that can suck up pet fur, dust, and other small debris... it can still get around well enough and leaves perfect vacuum lines on your carpet."