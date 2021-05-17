If you're an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 user, you've come to expect big monthly updates. Facebook's support of its headsets has been legendary, regularly adding new features every month that make the most affordable VR headset even more attractive. The Oculus Quest v29 May update is adding another slew of features — 8 in total — as well as big changes to Oculus Store curation and the addition of featured apps for developers.

If you're an iPhone owner, Facebook's new feature will let you connect your iPhone — via the Oculus app — so you can receive your lock screen notifications while in VR. If you've ever been in the middle of a session of Population: One and got stressed because your phone's notifications kept dinging, stress no more. Once connected, you'll see all those notifications right from your Oculus Quest or Quest 2, so you'll finally know if you need to take the headset off and deal with your phone. Facebook says that Android support for this feature is coming soon, so don't fret if you're like me and don't use iOS.