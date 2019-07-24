The Oculus Quest, Go, and Gear VR have a large update available. The Oculus forum post announcing the update outlines all of the changes available in Build 7.0. The changelog is lengthy and full of useful features. Many of the changes are coming to each headset, but several are reserved for only the Oculus Quest.

There are several features and enhancements, but some are particularly noteworthy. These three changes are available on each device. First, a search bar now extends throughout the VR experience. Second, the devices now support Bluetooth keyboards. This is especially useful for anyone using their VR headset as a virtual desktop. Third, users can now follow games, developers, and genres to stay up to date on content that's available.

The Oculus Quest received several features and improvements that won't ship to its sibling headsets. You can now adjust the sensitivity of the Guardian system and change the floor height of the guardian system without resetting the whole boundary. The Oculus Quest Touch Controllers' tracking has improved with this update when closer to the headset. Additionally, you can now use both Touch Controllers at once when using the keyboard, Oculus Store, LIbrary, and other elements.

You can read the full changelog on the Oculus forum post.