Admittedly, Samsung doesn't have much competition when it comes to deciding on the best Android tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 is the best of the bunch, and it's not even close. Perhaps that could change with Android 12L, but until then, Samsung has a commanding lead in the Android tablet space. And now's your chance to grab one of these tablets for yourself (or a loved one) while saving a bit of dough in the process.

The original $650 asking price might have been a bit too steep for some, even with the included S Pen. But for a limited time, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S7 in its base 128GB configuration for just $499. And you can save even more if you have an older tablet that you want to trade-in, such as the 11-inch iPad Pro which will knock an extra $300 off the price.

The Galaxy Tab S7 may be getting a bit long in the tooth, as it's been about a year and a half since Samsung released the tablet. However, that doesn't mean that you should ignore this deal, as the Tab S7 is still an incredible device that can truly transform the way you work and play games.

It's a wonderful tablet to sit back and enjoy the best that Xbox Game Pass has to offer, which is perfect for those who want to jump in on the Halo Infinite fun. However, if you pick up the detachable keyboard, or just another Bluetooth keyboard, DeX Mode turns the Tab S7 into an ultra-lightweight and portable work machine.

With DeX Mode, the entire interface is transformed into something that looks more like a traditional desktop interface like what you would find on the best Chromebooks. Floating windows and easy navigation with a mouse or trackpad makes this a wonderful machine to sit down with a hot cup of coffee and clear out those emails ahead of the holiday break.