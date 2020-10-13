Hyperx Cloud Flight SSource: Android Central

Some of the best PS4 wireless headsets are on sale this Prime Day, not to even mention the other PS4 deals going on. While the HyperX Cloud Flight is a fantastic option to choose, I've spent a lot of time with the HyperX Cloud Flight S, its younger, more advanced sibling. Both are easy to recommend either way, but the HyperX Cloud Flight S gets my vote, personally.

Premium

HyperX Cloud Flight S

Fantastic battery life and comfort

The HyperX Cloud Flight S has a lot going for it. Not only does it support Qi wireless charging, but it also features up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. When you combine it with a comfortable fit and the option to swap between stereo and 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound with the press of a button, it's a solid choice for a lot of people.

I had the opportunity to review the HyperX Cloud Flight S a while back, and I loved it. While it's not perfect — the microphone could be better, for instance — it was a fair trade-off for its convenience and quality in other aspects. I especially loved that I could press a button and hear the difference between stereo and 7.1 Surround Sound in real-time. Not a lot of headsets give you the choice to flip flop between the two like that. And because the earcups rotate, it made it even more comfortable to wear.

When it comes to the Cloud Flight family from HyperX, it's hard to beat the Cloud Flight S.

Affordable

HyperX Cloud Flight

Quality audio

It doesn't support 7.1 Surround Sounds like the Flight S does, but it still features a similar level of comfort and battery life. At a cheaper price point, that might be all it takes to affect your decision.

Not everyone needs 7.1 Surround Sound. You might just be looking for a good wireless headset, and the HyperX Cloud Flight still fits that bill. Stereo audio is decent enough and this headset boasts 30 hours of battery life, more than enough for a week's worth of gaming sessions — because I know you guys have work and school in between.

Anyone looking to save even more money will want this option. It usually goes for $140, but today you can pick it up for just $100. Wireless headsets are always more expensive than wired, so keep that in mind as well.

