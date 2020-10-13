Some of the best PS4 wireless headsets are on sale this Prime Day, not to even mention the other PS4 deals going on. While the HyperX Cloud Flight is a fantastic option to choose, I've spent a lot of time with the HyperX Cloud Flight S, its younger, more advanced sibling. Both are easy to recommend either way, but the HyperX Cloud Flight S gets my vote, personally.

Premium HyperX Cloud Flight S Fantastic battery life and comfort The HyperX Cloud Flight S has a lot going for it. Not only does it support Qi wireless charging, but it also features up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. When you combine it with a comfortable fit and the option to swap between stereo and 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound with the press of a button, it's a solid choice for a lot of people. $150 at Amazon

I had the opportunity to review the HyperX Cloud Flight S a while back, and I loved it. While it's not perfect — the microphone could be better, for instance — it was a fair trade-off for its convenience and quality in other aspects. I especially loved that I could press a button and hear the difference between stereo and 7.1 Surround Sound in real-time. Not a lot of headsets give you the choice to flip flop between the two like that. And because the earcups rotate, it made it even more comfortable to wear. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more When it comes to the Cloud Flight family from HyperX, it's hard to beat the Cloud Flight S.