Carl Pei's Nothing announced last week that its first wireless earbuds would debut at an event on July 27 at 9 AM ET. Ahead of the product's global launch, the company has revealed that the Ear 1 will be priced at just $99.

Even though the Ear 1 will be quite affordable, they may still give some of the best wireless earbuds a run for their money. In an email sent to Android Central, Nothing confirmed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation.