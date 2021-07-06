What you need to know
- Nothing has revealed that its first true wireless earbuds will cost just $99.
- Despite carrying a relatively low price tag, the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation.
- The earbuds are set to be unveiled at a virtual launch event on July 27.
Carl Pei's Nothing announced last week that its first wireless earbuds would debut at an event on July 27 at 9 AM ET. Ahead of the product's global launch, the company has revealed that the Ear 1 will be priced at just $99.
Even though the Ear 1 will be quite affordable, they may still give some of the best wireless earbuds a run for their money. In an email sent to Android Central, Nothing confirmed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation.
Along with its iconic design, Nothing ear (1) will have state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation which uses three high definition mics to bring your music, films and podcasts into sharp focus.
