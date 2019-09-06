HMD Global forayed into accessories in the second half of 2018 with the Pro Wireless Earphones and True Wireless Earbuds. The Finnish company has now unveiled the Nokia Power Earbuds, featuring a a compact charging case that is claimed to provide up to an impressive 150 hours of battery life for the earbuds.

The Nokia Power Earbuds use 6mm graphene drivers and support the latest Bluetooth 5.0 standard. Unlike the company's first true wireless earbuds, which have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, the new Power Earbuds are waterproof with an IPX7 rating.

In addition to the more durable design, HMD Global has made improvements to battery life as well. While the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds deliver up to 3.5 hours of music playback time on a single charge, the new Power Earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life.

Thanks to the 3,000mAh battery inside the charging case, you can fully charge the Power Earbuds up to 30 times. The new Nokia Power Earbuds also feature one touch access to the Google Assistant.

The Nokia Power Earbuds will be available in Europe from October for €79 ($87). It will be offered in two colors: Light Grey and Charcoal Black.