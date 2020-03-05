Earlier this week, HMD Global announced that it will launch new Nokia phones at an event in London on March 19. The teaser for the upcoming event also hinted at a new James Bond collaboration. HMD Global has now confirmed that its first 5G-enabled smartphone, expected to be called the Nokia 8.2 5G, will feature in the upcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die.

A 90-second video teasing the company's upcoming phones will be released later this week, featuring Lashana Lynch, who plays Agent Nomi in the upcoming James Bond movie. Along with the company's first 5G phone, the movie will also feature the mid-range Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 3310 4G feature phone.

While we will have to wait until March 8 for the video teaser, the folks at TechRadar have shared a few screenshots from an "early preview." The screenshots reveal the phone will come with a waterdrop notch display. At the back of the phone will be a circular camera bump housing a total of four camera sensors and an LED flash. The 5G-enabled phone will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack on the top edge.