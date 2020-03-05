What you need to know
- HMD Global today announced that its upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone will make an apperance in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die.
- The phone is rumored to launch as the Nokia 8.2 5G.
- It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.
Earlier this week, HMD Global announced that it will launch new Nokia phones at an event in London on March 19. The teaser for the upcoming event also hinted at a new James Bond collaboration. HMD Global has now confirmed that its first 5G-enabled smartphone, expected to be called the Nokia 8.2 5G, will feature in the upcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die.
A 90-second video teasing the company's upcoming phones will be released later this week, featuring Lashana Lynch, who plays Agent Nomi in the upcoming James Bond movie. Along with the company's first 5G phone, the movie will also feature the mid-range Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 3310 4G feature phone.
While we will have to wait until March 8 for the video teaser, the folks at TechRadar have shared a few screenshots from an "early preview." The screenshots reveal the phone will come with a waterdrop notch display. At the back of the phone will be a circular camera bump housing a total of four camera sensors and an LED flash. The 5G-enabled phone will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack on the top edge.
In addition to the first Nokia 5G phone, the Finnish company is also expected to introduce the Nokia 5.2 and entry-level Nokia 1.3 at the event.
Nokia 7.2
The Nokia 7.2 is a mid-range Android One phone with an impressive 6.3-inch HDR display, triple rear cameras, and decent battery life. Since it is an Android One device, it offers a clean user experience and is guaranteed to receive two major OS upgrades.
