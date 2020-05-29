HMD Global has expanded its U.S. carrier portfolio with the launch of three affordable new Android phones: Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C5 Endi, and Nokia C2 Tennen. All three phones run Android 10 out of the box.

The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a waterdrop notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. It runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also offers a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The Nokia C5 Endi will be available in Deep Midnight Blue at Cricket Wireless starting June 5 for $170.

Nokia C2 Tava sports a smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB internal storage. The phone has a dual-camera setup at the rear, featuring an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 5MP selfie camera, a removable 3,000mAh battery, and a Google Assistant button. The Nokia C2 Tava will be available to purchase from Cricket Wireless in Tempered Blue for $110 starting today.