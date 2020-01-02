What you need to know
- A new rumor claims the Nokia 9 PureView successor will arrive in autumn this year.
- The smartphone will apparently be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.
- Even though the phone's tech specs remain a mystery currently, we expect it to be a massive upgrade over the Nokia 9 PureView.
According to a Nokia Anew, a Twitter account that has a decent track record when it comes to Nokia-related leaks, HMD Global has delayed the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView until Autumn this year. The delay has been attributed to "replacement" of the phone's processor. While it was previously rumored that the phone will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, Nokia Anew now claims it will be powered by the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 865.
The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v— Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019
If the information is accurate, Nokia's next flagship phone will not be powered by a generation old processor. The Nokia 9 PureView was launched at MWC 2019 with the outdated Snapdragon 845 processor running under its hood.
Even though the Nokia 9 PureView was the first phone to have a penta-lens camera setup on the back, the phone was among the most underwhelming flagships released in 2019. Its successor will probably a more impressive device overall, although almost nothing is known about the phone's hardware currently. While it was previously rumored to debut as the Nokia 9.1 PureView, the latest rumor suggests it will be called the Nokia 9.2 instead.
