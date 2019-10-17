HMD Global's latest mid-range smartphones, the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are now on sale in the UK. Both the Android One smartphones were announced at IFA 2019 in Berlin last month.

The Nokia 7.2 can now be purchased in the UK for £250 from popular retailers such as Amazon and Argos. Color options on offer include Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Ice. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.2 will only be sold by Carphone Warehouse in the UK until December 3. It has been priced at £200 and comes in just a single color: Ceramic Black.

The Nokia 7.2 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ HDR PureDisplay and runs on a Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and ZEISS optics. It also comes with a 3,500mAh battery, 20MP front-facing camera, dedicated Google Assistant button, NFC, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The more affordable Nokia 6.2 has a similar 6.3-inch FHD+ HDR PureDisplay as the Nokia 7.2 but runs on the less powerful Snapdragon 636 processor. While the Nokia 6.2 does come with a triple camera setup at the back, it uses a 16MP primary sensor instead of the 48MP unit on the Nokia 7.2. Some of the other key highlights include an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,500mAh cell. Both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are Android One smartphones, which means they are guaranteed to receive two major Android upgrades.