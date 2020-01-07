What you need to know
- HMD Global is now rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7 Plus.
- Along with all the Android 10 features, the update also includes the December Android security patch.
- At least five other Nokia-branded smartphones are expected to be upgraded to Android 10 before the end of Q1 2020.
Earlier this week, HMD Global began rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Now, the company has announced that it has released the Android 10 update for the popular Nokia 7 Plus.
Nokia 7 Plus just got better! These phones are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below!👇 pic.twitter.com/toanRtZIhe— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 7, 2020
The update arrives as version V4.10C and brings several new features, along with the December Android security patch. As per the official changelog, the major highlights include a new dark mode, smart reply, gesture navigation, and additional controls for privacy and location. Just as you would expect from a major OS upgrade, the update weighs in at a hefty 1.4GB in terms of size.
If you own a Nokia 7 Plus and haven't received an update notification yet, you can look for it manually by navigating to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for update. However, the update hasn't started rolling out in all markets just yet, so some of you may have to wait at least a few more days.
HMD Global has so far rolled out the stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company is expected to roll out the Android 10 update for five more phones before the current quarter comes to an end: Nokia 6.1, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2.
