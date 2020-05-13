What you need to know
- HMD Global is rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 Plus.
- The first wave of the rollout runs from today and should hit 10% of approved markets by end of day.
- HMD Global plans to have all devices running Android 10 by May 18th.
HMD Global is now rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, continuing its wave of updates to its Android One phones.
The new Android 10 update for the phone will add Google's gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, smart reply, dark mode, and more.
The Android 10 update will be made available to the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
As with all of HMD's phones, not every country will get it at once. HMD's support staff says that 10% of all these approved markets will receive Android 10 by the end of today, 50% of them will have it on May 16th, and the rollout will be completed by May 18th.
Best Android One Phones in 2020
Top members of the Pixel team leaving doesn't guarantee future failures
News about a few high-level departures doesn't have to spell more doom and gloom for Pixel phones or their fans — there's still plenty of positivity here, even with a shuffle in the high ranks of the Pixel team.
The mastermind behind the Pixel's camera has left Google
Just weeks before we expect the Pixel 4a to be unveiled, a new report has revealed that two management-level employees from the Pixel division have left Google — one of which was in charge of the phones' cameras.
Amazon’s updated Fire HD 8 tablet brings faster performance, slimmer bezels
Amazon has refreshed its affordable Fire HD 8 tablet with a faster processor, more RAM, and a USB Type-C port. It will be going on sale in the U.S. from early June for a starting price of $99.
The best flip phones you can buy in 2020
Smartphones are great, but they aren't for everybody. Whether you're after a simpler experience or just want the cheapest possible phone for calls, texts, and light browsing, these are the flip phones that should be on your radar.