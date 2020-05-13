HMD Global is now rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, continuing its wave of updates to its Android One phones.

The new Android 10 update for the phone will add Google's gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, smart reply, dark mode, and more.

The Android 10 update will be made available to the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

As with all of HMD's phones, not every country will get it at once. HMD's support staff says that 10% of all these approved markets will receive Android 10 by the end of today, 50% of them will have it on May 16th, and the rollout will be completed by May 18th.

