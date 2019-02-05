Remember Newton? The best email app to ever be a thing? Yeah, it's back.

Back in August, CloudMagic (the company behind Newton) announced that it was shutting the app down. Essential came out of nowhere and a few months later in December to buy the company, and now on February 5, Newton's relaunching with a heap of new features to boot.

Some of the new feature highlights include being able to delete a single email in a thread, the ability to copy a GIF URL and have it pasted directly in the email, and the option to add your mail to OmniFocus, Things, 2doapp, and Bear.

Just like before, Newton is a paid app. You can sign up for a two-week free trial, but from there, you'll need to pay $49.99/year in order to keep using it.

If you were a Newton subscriber before, do you plan on signing back up for it? Let us know in the comments.

Download Newton ($49.99/year)