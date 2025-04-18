When drawing comparisons and deciding which is better between the iPhone and the best Android phones, one might think that Android is the clear-cut winner. There are more options, a wide variety of form factors, and no matter what your budget is, there's a phone for you.

However, those reasons don't seem to translate when it comes to market share in the U.S., as StatCounter has iOS holding more than 57% of the market share, with Android coming in at just north of 42%. This is a stark contrast when you pull back and look at the global market, as more than 70% of the world runs on Android.

With those kinds of numbers, even on a global scale, you might think that we'd see more apps arrive on Android first, if not at the same time as iOS. Unfortunately, that's not the case, as we still see iOS get the first crack when many new apps hit the scene, only to come to Android later, if at all.

Such is the case with Notion Mail, an app that I've been extremely excited about since I learned it was in development. After years of being able to stay on top of my various inboxes, I've practically given up, resigning myself to seeing more than 5,000 unread emails across multiple accounts. My hope was that Notion Mail would offer some type of help in this struggle, mainly because of how much I already enjoy using Notion, and frankly, the app represents a breath of fresh air.

Much to my dismay, the app is currently only available in your browser and on the Mac, with the iOS version "coming soon." So what about Android? According to the Q&A section on the official landing page, it's coming "in 2025." For some odd reason, I never even thought that Notion Mail would be platform-limited on release. Especially given that both Notion and Notion Calendar can be downloaded on practically anything.

So, why is Notion targeting iOS and macOS first, before Android or Windows? Well, the Windows answer is actually pretty easy, as you can just log in via the web and use a web app. I might be off base, on the Mac, the Notion Mail app seems like it's nothing more than a wrapper for the web app, which isn't all that surprising.

But what about Android? Over the years, we've seen and heard complaints from developers that iOS is just an easier platform to develop for. However, I was also under the assumption that Google had been making strides to close the gap for Android developers.

After discussing this topic idea with a few colleagues, I was immediately reminded of the real reason. The same thing that makes Android so appealing to the masses is the very thing that holds it back from being the primary focus for developers. There are simply too many devices that need to be tested and accounted for, not to mention the various form factors.

To put this in perspective, Apple's current lineup of phones consists of seven different models. That includes the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which were released in 2023. Throw in the entire current crop of iPads, and we're up to a total of 13 devices, across three different screen sizes.

In comparison, Google offers a total of eight devices, ranging from the 6.1-inch Pixel 8 and maxing out with the 11-inch Pixel Tablet, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold mixed in. Samsung blows them both away with a combination of more than 20 phones and tablets that are readily available for purchase from the company's website. Between Samsung and Google alone, there are more than 30 devices to account for, with screen sizes ranging from 6.1 inches to 14.6 inches.

On top of that, you have to take into account the various Android versions that are in the wild. Obviously, the varying versions of Android play a big role, as new APIs and features are introduced (and removed) with each release. But, I'm not just talking about an app being able to support Android 13 and above, as we also have the various OEM "skins" that factor into the equation with their own set of APIs.

So, is there anything that can actually be done? I'm not a developer by any means, but I don't really think so. I mean, it's 2025, and this is still something that happens on a regular-enough cadence to be an annoyance. Unfortunately, this is just the way the cookie crumbles, so I'll just have to continue staring out the window like a sad puppy waiting for Notion Mail to hit the Play Store. Or at least for something else to come along and distract me for a while.