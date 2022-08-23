Live
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
You don't need to wait until September 5th to save big.
The big day itself is still a few weeks away, but the early Labor Day sales are already abloom. Your favorite retailers — from Amazon to Walmart — are ramping up with some of the best deals that you're likely to see this side of Black Friday, and we're dropping all of our favorite offers below as they go live.
Since Labor Day doesn't arrive until September 5th this year, a lot of the deals you'll see may not be "official" Labor Day offers just yet, but trust us: your bank account can't tell the difference ("A rose by any other name" and so on). What you can expect is loads of hefty discounts on smartphones, watches, laptops, and so much more. Heck, we might even share a few deals on furniture if they're good enough.
So what are you waiting for? Take a drive into deal city and save a load of cash on whatever you need, long before it's time to fire up the grill for a nice Labor Day celebration. Again, keep in mind that the list below is live, which means we'll continue updating it with new deals in the weeks to come. Don't see anything you want just yet? Just swing back around to this page after a few hours to see if we've added anything new. If you'd rather do the heavy lifting yourself, you can also just check the list below for some sitewide promotions.
Best early Labor Day sales
- Amazon: record low prices on smartphones and more
- Best Buy: massive savings on laptops, smart TVs, and appliances
- Samsung: exclusive offers, preorders and trade-in credits galore
- Lenovo: Labor Day sneak peek means massive savings on tech
- Dell: back to school savings for laptops and more
- Target: up to 40% off laptops, tablets, and beyond
- HP: save hundreds on laptops, PCs, and select accessories
- Meta: get a free copy of Beat Saber when you buy a Meta Quest 2
- Walmart: epic rollbacks and discounts on laptops and smart TVs
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 instant credit, plus up to $1000 off when you trade in
After a long, long wait, we finally got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 following this month's Galaxy Unpacked event. Although the foldable phone technically doesn't hit store shelves until August 26th, you can save big by preordering the Fold 4 through Samsung. Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit is up for grabs, plus a free memory upgrade, protective case, and $200 of Samsung credit if you use the exclusive link above.
- Lenovo Yoga 6:
$939.99$609.99 at Lenovo
Lenovo is one of the few retailers that's out here with an official early Labor Day sale. While we wait for other stores to follow suit, you can use the code YOGADEAL to save $330 on the Yoga 6, an impressive convertible laptop that comes complete with a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen processor, a 13.3" FHD WUXGA display, and an all-day battery.
- Google Pixel 6 Pro:
$899$649 at Amazon
It's no secret that we're big fans of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Why else would we call it one of the best Android phones on the market today? An amazing smartphone gets even better when you pair it with an amazingly low price, which is exactly what's happening over at Amazon today. The giant retailer is currently slashing a whopping $250 off the Pro, bringing it down to the lowest price it's ever been.
