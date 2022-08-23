Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals

The big day itself is still a few weeks away, but the early Labor Day sales are already abloom. Your favorite retailers — from Amazon to Walmart — are ramping up with some of the best deals that you're likely to see this side of Black Friday, and we're dropping all of our favorite offers below as they go live.

Since Labor Day doesn't arrive until September 5th this year, a lot of the deals you'll see may not be "official" Labor Day offers just yet, but trust us: your bank account can't tell the difference ("A rose by any other name" and so on). What you can expect is loads of hefty discounts on smartphones, watches, laptops, and so much more. Heck, we might even share a few deals on furniture if they're good enough.

So what are you waiting for? Take a drive into deal city and save a load of cash on whatever you need, long before it's time to fire up the grill for a nice Labor Day celebration. Again, keep in mind that the list below is live, which means we'll continue updating it with new deals in the weeks to come. Don't see anything you want just yet? Just swing back around to this page after a few hours to see if we've added anything new. If you'd rather do the heavy lifting yourself, you can also just check the list below for some sitewide promotions.