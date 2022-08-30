Best Labor Day sales 2022: LIVE updates and great deals

Refresh

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199.99 $929.99 at Amazon Amazon's first-ever Android Days sale is live right now with a ton of record low prices on smartphones, including the superb Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now, you can get this premium flagship device for $929.99, which is the cheapest that the Ultra has ever been. For that price, you're getting a powerful smartphone with a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, integrated S Pen stylus, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for exceptional performance. That being said, this epic S22 Ultra deal is only available until midnight (PT) tonight, so act fast.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 315: $249.99 $179 at Walmart Joining the ranks of great Labor Day tech deals is this Acer Chromebook that's currently seeing a $71 price cut at Walmart. For just $179, you're getting a solid laptop that boasts up to 12.5 hours of battery life, a generous 15.6" display, and a 64GB eMMC hard drive. Walmart will even throw in a free protective sleeve.

(Image credit: HP) HP 11" Tablet: $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has just dropped a bounty of Labor Day deals that shouldn't be missed this week, including a hefty discount on this 11-inch tablet from HP that features a high-performance Intel Pentium processor and ultra durable Gorilla Glass display. Right now, you can grab one of these versatile HP tablets for just $249.99 at Best Buy, a whopping 50% price drop.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Motorola Edge+: $999.99 $639.99 at Amazon Amazon's Android Days sale, which just so happens to land right before Labor Day, is offering loads of great deals on some industry-leading smartphones, including the Motorola Edge+. The powerful device is currently selling for just $640, which is the cheapest that the phone has ever been (by far). With the Edge+, you're getting a premium smartphone with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display, 60MP camera, and powerful Snapdragon 8 processor.

(Image credit: Google) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $369.99 at Amazon Labor Day is officially a week away, which means the late-summer deals are really about to heat up. For example, head to Amazon today and you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for just $370, a record low price for a smartphone that's only been on store shelves for about a month. The latest in Google's affordable A-series, the Pixel 6a comes complete with super-fast charging, impressive camera software, and lightning-fast performance thanks to Google's in-house Tensor processor.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a new streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is a solid choice. The Cube delivers seamless 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support, alongside Alexa compatibility and instant access to thousands of TV shows and films through your favorite streaming services. Right now, Amazon is slashing $50 off the price of the Fire TV Cube, an impressive discount of over 40%.

(Image credit: Keegan Prosser / Android Central) HBO Max: Save 40% on yearly streaming plans Sure, this isn't strictly a Labor Day deal, but the timing of the offer is too good not to mention. Prepay for a year of HBO Max streaming before October 30th and you'll instantly save over 40%. Dollar-wise, that's like $8.75/month if you sign up for the ad-free plan, or about five months of access to the HBO Max streaming library for free. The only catch is that the deal is only available to new or lapsed customers, but if you've been waiting for a good opportunity to sign up, now's your chance. HBO Max is home to loads of classic and original content, such as Westworld, The Sopranos, and the new Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon.

(Image credit: LG) LG 65" Class 80 QNED Smart TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy If you're on the hunt for a new smart TV, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is currently slashing $300 off the price of this 65-inch smart TV from LG, bringing it down to just below the $1,000 mark. The Class 80 Series TV delivers vivid and lifelike images thanks to its Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and intelligent a7 Gen5 processors that adjust the picture and audio in real time. Best Buy will also throw in a three-month subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service, just for kicks.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with trade-in or BOGO at Verizon The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 technically doesn't come out until tomorrow (August 26th), but the battle of the Flip 4 preorder deals is still going strong. Verizon might even give you the upcoming smartphone for FREE if you send them an old device or buy a second phone. That's in addition to a free memory upgrade in the form of $60 credit that gets applied at checkout. Not too shabby for a cutting-edge foldable phone that hasn't even officially hit store shelves yet.

(Image credit: HP) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $199 $98 at Walmart Looking for a last-minute back to school bargain? This HP Chromebook is currently just $98 at Walmart, which is a considerable drop from its usual $199 price tag. For less than a Benjamin, you're getting a reliable laptop with 4GB of RAM, a classroom-ready AMD processor, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life, not to mention metal-reinforced corners that can handle the occasional drop. The retailer will even throw in free shipping just for kicks.

(Image credit: Jabra) Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon We love a quality pair of wireless earbuds, especially when they're 25% off, just in time for the pre-Labor Day festivities. Jabra may not get as much hype as other headphone manufacturers such as Sony or Beats by Dre, but they nevertheless produce some tried-and-true devices that often earn spots on our coveted "best overall" lists. The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are no exception, with up to 28 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and four built-in microphones for hands-free calling.

(Image credit: Android Central) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon We called it the "best tablet under $200" in our official Amazon Fire HD 10 review, and now you can get your own for just $99.99 if you shop at Amazon today! The Fire HD 10 may lack the bells and whistles of some of its competitors, but the improved performance, vibrant HD screen, and wireless charging capabilities make it an excellent choice for anyone on the hunt for a new mid-range tablet.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Screen: $200 instant Samsung credit when you preorder Boasting a stunning Quantum mini-LED display and a rotating screen that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind gaming experience, the Odyssey Ark is redefining the gaming world one pixel at a time. The only problem is that, with its $3,499.99 price tag, the gaming monitor is far from cheap. Luckily, shoppers who preorder the Ark today are eligible to receive $200 of instant credit that they can spend on accessories and other products in the Samsung store.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Hisense Class R6G Series 65" Roku TV: $799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also joining in on the early Labor Day action by slashing prices on a ton of their laptops, TVs, and other tech. One such deal drops a whopping $400 off the price of this R6 Series Roku TV from Hisense. That's a pretty incredible deal when you look at the specs: a 65-inch 4K UHD display, instant access to thousands of free and paid shows and movies, and an intelligent low latency Game Mode setting, all for under 500 bucks.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 instant credit, plus up to $1000 off when you trade in at Samsung After a long, long wait, we finally got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 following this month's Galaxy Unpacked event. Although the foldable phone technically doesn't hit store shelves until August 26th, you can save big by preordering the Fold 4 through Samsung. Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit is up for grabs, plus a free memory upgrade, protective case, and $200 of Samsung credit if you use the exclusive link above.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga 6: $939.99 $609.99 at Lenovo Lenovo is one of the few retailers that's out here with an official early Labor Day sale. While we wait for other stores to follow suit, you can use the code YOGADEAL to save $330 on the Yoga 6, an impressive convertible laptop that comes complete with a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen processor, a 13.3" FHD WUXGA display, and an all-day battery.