Best Labor Day sales 2022: LIVE updates and great deals
Labor Day promotions are going live!
By Patrick Farmer published
The big day itself is less than a week away, and the Labor Day sales are finally here. Your favorite retailers — from Amazon to Walmart — are out here with some of the best deals that you're likely to see this side of Black Friday, and we're dropping all of our favorite offers below as they go live.
Labor Day is next Monday, September 5th this year, but this is the time that you'll see the best Labor Day sales go live. Some of these offers might not be "official" Labor Day deals, but trust us: your bank account can't tell the difference ("A rose by any other name" and so on). What you can expect is loads of hefty discounts on smartphones, watches, laptops, and so much more. Heck, we might even share a few deals on furniture if they're good enough.
So what are you waiting for? Take a drive into deal city and save a load of cash on whatever you need before it's time to fire up the grill for a nice Labor Day celebration. Again, keep in mind that the list below is live, which means we'll continue updating it with new deals over the next few days. Don't see anything you want just yet? Just swing back around to this page after a few hours to see if we've added anything new. If you'd rather do the heavy lifting yourself, you can also just check the list below for some sitewide promotions.
Best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: record low prices on smartphones and more
- Best Buy: massive savings on laptops, smart TVs, and appliances
- Samsung: exclusive offers, preorders and trade-in credits galore
- Lenovo: massive savings on tech
- Dell: back to school savings for laptops and more
- Target: up to 40% off laptops, tablets, and beyond
- HP: save hundreds on laptops, PCs, and select accessories
- Meta: get a free copy of Beat Saber when you buy a Meta Quest 2
- Walmart: epic rollbacks and discounts on laptops and smart TVs
- Intel Gamer Days sale at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:
$1,199.99$929.99 at Amazon
Amazon's first-ever Android Days sale is live right now with a ton of record low prices on smartphones, including the superb Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now, you can get this premium flagship device for $929.99, which is the cheapest that the Ultra has ever been. For that price, you're getting a powerful smartphone with a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, integrated S Pen stylus, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for exceptional performance. That being said, this epic S22 Ultra deal is only available until midnight (PT) tonight, so act fast.
- Acer Chromebook 315:
$249.99$179 at Walmart
Joining the ranks of great Labor Day tech deals is this Acer Chromebook that's currently seeing a $71 price cut at Walmart. For just $179, you're getting a solid laptop that boasts up to 12.5 hours of battery life, a generous 15.6" display, and a 64GB eMMC hard drive. Walmart will even throw in a free protective sleeve.
- HP 11" Tablet:
$499.99$249.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has just dropped a bounty of Labor Day deals that shouldn't be missed this week, including a hefty discount on this 11-inch tablet from HP that features a high-performance Intel Pentium processor and ultra durable Gorilla Glass display. Right now, you can grab one of these versatile HP tablets for just $249.99 at Best Buy, a whopping 50% price drop.
- Motorola Edge+:
$999.99$639.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Android Days sale, which just so happens to land right before Labor Day, is offering loads of great deals on some industry-leading smartphones, including the Motorola Edge+. The powerful device is currently selling for just $640, which is the cheapest that the phone has ever been (by far). With the Edge+, you're getting a premium smartphone with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display, 60MP camera, and powerful Snapdragon 8 processor.
- Google Pixel 6a:
$449$369.99 at Amazon
Labor Day is officially a week away, which means the late-summer deals are really about to heat up. For example, head to Amazon today and you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for just $370, a record low price for a smartphone that's only been on store shelves for about a month. The latest in Google's affordable A-series, the Pixel 6a comes complete with super-fast charging, impressive camera software, and lightning-fast performance thanks to Google's in-house Tensor processor.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube:
$119.99$69.99 at Amazon
If you're on the hunt for a new streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is a solid choice. The Cube delivers seamless 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support, alongside Alexa compatibility and instant access to thousands of TV shows and films through your favorite streaming services. Right now, Amazon is slashing $50 off the price of the Fire TV Cube, an impressive discount of over 40%.
- HBO Max: Save 40% on yearly streaming plans
Sure, this isn't strictly a Labor Day deal, but the timing of the offer is too good not to mention. Prepay for a year of HBO Max streaming before October 30th and you'll instantly save over 40%. Dollar-wise, that's like $8.75/month if you sign up for the ad-free plan, or about five months of access to the HBO Max streaming library for free. The only catch is that the deal is only available to new or lapsed customers, but if you've been waiting for a good opportunity to sign up, now's your chance.
HBO Max is home to loads of classic and original content, such as Westworld, The Sopranos, and the new Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon.
- LG 65" Class 80 QNED Smart TV:
$1,299.99$999.99 at Best Buy
If you're on the hunt for a new smart TV, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is currently slashing $300 off the price of this 65-inch smart TV from LG, bringing it down to just below the $1,000 mark. The Class 80 Series TV delivers vivid and lifelike images thanks to its Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and intelligent a7 Gen5 processors that adjust the picture and audio in real time. Best Buy will also throw in a three-month subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service, just for kicks.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4:
$999.99FREE with trade-in or BOGO at Verizon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 technically doesn't come out until tomorrow (August 26th), but the battle of the Flip 4 preorder deals is still going strong. Verizon might even give you the upcoming smartphone for FREE if you send them an old device or buy a second phone. That's in addition to a free memory upgrade in the form of $60 credit that gets applied at checkout. Not too shabby for a cutting-edge foldable phone that hasn't even officially hit store shelves yet.
- HP 11.6" Chromebook:
$199$98 at Walmart
Looking for a last-minute back to school bargain? This HP Chromebook is currently just $98 at Walmart, which is a considerable drop from its usual $199 price tag. For less than a Benjamin, you're getting a reliable laptop with 4GB of RAM, a classroom-ready AMD processor, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life, not to mention metal-reinforced corners that can handle the occasional drop. The retailer will even throw in free shipping just for kicks.
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds:
$119.99$89.99 at Amazon
We love a quality pair of wireless earbuds, especially when they're 25% off, just in time for the pre-Labor Day festivities. Jabra may not get as much hype as other headphone manufacturers such as Sony or Beats by Dre, but they nevertheless produce some tried-and-true devices that often earn spots on our coveted "best overall" lists. The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are no exception, with up to 28 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and four built-in microphones for hands-free calling.
- Amazon Fire HD 10:
$149.99$99.99 at Amazon
We called it the "best tablet under $200" in our official Amazon Fire HD 10 review, and now you can get your own for just $99.99 if you shop at Amazon today! The Fire HD 10 may lack the bells and whistles of some of its competitors, but the improved performance, vibrant HD screen, and wireless charging capabilities make it an excellent choice for anyone on the hunt for a new mid-range tablet.
- Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Screen: $200 instant Samsung credit when you preorder
Boasting a stunning Quantum mini-LED display and a rotating screen that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind gaming experience, the Odyssey Ark is redefining the gaming world one pixel at a time. The only problem is that, with its $3,499.99 price tag, the gaming monitor is far from cheap. Luckily, shoppers who preorder the Ark today are eligible to receive $200 of instant credit that they can spend on accessories and other products in the Samsung store.
- Hisense Class R6G Series 65" Roku TV:
$799.99$399.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is also joining in on the early Labor Day action by slashing prices on a ton of their laptops, TVs, and other tech. One such deal drops a whopping $400 off the price of this R6 Series Roku TV from Hisense. That's a pretty incredible deal when you look at the specs: a 65-inch 4K UHD display, instant access to thousands of free and paid shows and movies, and an intelligent low latency Game Mode setting, all for under 500 bucks.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 instant credit, plus up to $1000 off when you trade in at Samsung
After a long, long wait, we finally got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 following this month's Galaxy Unpacked event. Although the foldable phone technically doesn't hit store shelves until August 26th, you can save big by preordering the Fold 4 through Samsung. Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit is up for grabs, plus a free memory upgrade, protective case, and $200 of Samsung credit if you use the exclusive link above.
- Lenovo Yoga 6:
$939.99$609.99 at Lenovo
Lenovo is one of the few retailers that's out here with an official early Labor Day sale. While we wait for other stores to follow suit, you can use the code YOGADEAL to save $330 on the Yoga 6, an impressive convertible laptop that comes complete with a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen processor, a 13.3" FHD WUXGA display, and an all-day battery.
- Google Pixel 6 Pro:
$899$649 at Amazon
It's no secret that we're big fans of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Why else would we call it one of the best Android phones on the market today? An amazing smartphone gets even better when you pair it with an amazingly low price, which is exactly what's happening over at Amazon today. The giant retailer is currently slashing a whopping $250 off the Pro, bringing it down to the lowest price it's ever been.
