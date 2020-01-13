What you need to know
- Notable leaker Ice Universe has suggested that all three Galaxy S20 series phones will come with 12GB of RAM as standard.
- It remains to be seen if Samsung will offer a 16GB RAM option for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
- The Galaxy S20 series is set to be formally unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco.
Notable leaker and industry insider Ice Universe had recently suggested that all three Galaxy S20 models will come with a 120Hz display. In his latest tweet, the leaker has claimed all Galaxy S20 models will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard.
The standard configuration：12GB LPDDR5— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 13, 2020
If the information is accurate, it would mean the three Galaxy S20 models will be very similar to each other in terms of the core hardware specs. Last year, Samsung had reserved the 12GB RAM option for the most expensive Galaxy S10+ version with 1TB of storage. The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, was launched with just 6GB of RAM in the base version.
This year, however, Samsung is said to have dropped the "e" variant and will instead introduce a new "Ultra" variant as the most expensive Galaxy S20 model. The standard Galaxy S20 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Plus variant will have a 6.7-inch display. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will have the biggest display of the trio, measuring 6.9-inches diagonally.
What remains to be seen, is if Samsung will offer a 16GB RAM option for the premium Galaxy S20 Ultra model. Smartphones with 16GB of RAM are expected to arrive sometime later this year, although no evidence hinting at the existence of a Galaxy S20 model with more than 12GB of RAM has surfaced so far.
Galaxy S20 Ultra is also expected to be the only model to feature a 108MP primary sensor. Both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are tipped to come with an upgraded 12MP primary sensor with bigger 1.8μm pixel size.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you plan on keeping your Galaxy Note 9 through 2020?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially turn two years old in 2020, but even so, a lot of owners of the device plan on keeping it well through the year. What about you?
You can test out Microsoft Launcher's alpha features with its preview app
Microsoft has released a preview of the next version of the Microsoft Launcher for Android today, which features a rewrite of several key areas of the Launcher, along with a new user interface and features. This new version of the Microsoft Launcher comes in at version 6.0, and is the biggest update to the Microsoft Launcher yet.
CES 2020: 5 crazy expensive pieces of tech nobody needs but everybody wants
From massive 8K TVs to waterproof drones to AI-powered washing machines to Alexa-powered Lamborghinis, there was an out-of-reach product for everyone at the show.
Add some protection with these great Pixel 3a XL Cases
The Pixel 3a XL is a big phone. Keep all of its tech goodness safe with one of these cases!