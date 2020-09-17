Google rolled out the first feature drop for the second-generation Pixel Buds last month, making one of the best true wireless earbuds on the market even better. The update added quite a few new features, including sharing detection, bass boost, and transcribe mode. The Pixel Buds are now receiving a new firmware update to fix an audio cutout issue reported by some owners.

A small number of Pixel Buds had reported that their Pixel Buds were cutting out after every 1 minute 50 seconds of audio playback. Google has identified the bug causing the issue and is rolling out a fix in the latest firmware update v552. Unfortunately, however, Google is yet to address the more widespread connectivity issue that many Pixel Buds owners continue to experience. Google had acknowledged the issues in June this year and promised to include a fix in the first feature drop for the true wireless earbuds.

As long as you have automatic updates enabled, you will not have to manually install it on your Pixel Buds. To verify if you have the latest firmware installed on your Pixel Buds, head over to Settings > More settings > Firmware update in the Pixel Buds app on your phone.